Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kurt Kitayama hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 13th, Kitayama's 111 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Kitayama had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.