Kramer Hickok shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 4 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hickok chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.