Kevin Yu putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Kevin Yu hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Yu finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Kevin Yu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Yu to 1 under for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Yu chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Yu had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Yu's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Yu hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Yu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Yu to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Yu's 109 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Yu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 4 under for the round.