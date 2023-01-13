Kevin Tway shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Kevin Tway hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tway had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

Tway hit his tee at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

Tway hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 506-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Tway reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Tway at 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Tway's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 5 under for the round.