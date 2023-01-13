Kevin Streelman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 137th at 6 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Streelman had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Streelman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Streelman at 1 over for the round.