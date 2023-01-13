-
Kevin Streelman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 13, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Streelman drains a 61-foot birdie putt at Sony Open
In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Streelman makes a 61-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 137th at 6 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 third, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Streelman had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.
Streelman got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.
At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Streelman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Streelman at 1 over for the round.
