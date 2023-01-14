Kevin Roy shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Roy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Roy finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Roy's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Roy got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Roy to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Roy's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Roy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Roy to 4 over for the round.

Roy hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Roy to 3 over for the round.