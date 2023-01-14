Kelly Kraft shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kelly Kraft hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 244 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Kraft chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kraft's 154 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kraft had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to even for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Kraft hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Kraft hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kraft at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kraft's 70 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Kraft chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.