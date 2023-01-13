Keith Mitchell shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Keith Mitchell hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 89th at even par; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Mitchell's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Mitchell had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Mitchell's 105 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

Mitchell hit his drive 372 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.