Keita Nakajima shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Keita Nakajima hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Nakajima finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 16th, Nakajima's 160 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nakajima to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Nakajima had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Nakajima to even-par for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Nakajima hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nakajima to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Nakajima reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nakajima to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Nakajima's 103 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nakajima to 3 under for the round.