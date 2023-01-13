Keegan Bradley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Bradley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Bradley had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.