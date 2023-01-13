Kazuki Higa shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Kazuki Higa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Higa finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Higa had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Higa's 142 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higa to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Higa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higa to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Higa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higa to even for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Higa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higa to 1 under for the round.