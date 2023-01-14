Kaito Onishi shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kaito Onishi hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Onishi finished his day tied for 97th at 1 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Onishi got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Onishi to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Onishi chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Onishi to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 194-yard par-3 green 11th, Onishi suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Onishi's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Onishi to 2 over for the round.