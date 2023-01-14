K.J. Choi shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

K.J. Choi hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Choi finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Choi had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, Choi suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Choi at even for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Choi to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Choi's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Choi got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Choi missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Choi to 3 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Choi got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Choi to 4 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Choi chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 3 over for the round.