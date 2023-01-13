K.H. Lee shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

K.H. Lee hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Lee hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.