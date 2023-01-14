Justin Suh putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Justin Suh hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Suh finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Justin Suh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Justin Suh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Suh had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.

Suh missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Suh to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Suh's 125 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Suh had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 5 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Suh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Suh to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Suh's 126 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Suh to 5 under for the round.