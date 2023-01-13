Joseph Winslow rebounds from poor front in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Joseph Winslow hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Winslow finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Joseph Winslow got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joseph Winslow to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Winslow's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Winslow to even-par for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Winslow hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Winslow to even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Winslow had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Winslow to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 11th, Winslow missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Winslow to 1 over for the round.

After a 351 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Winslow chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Winslow to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Winslow had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Winslow to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Winslow reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Winslow to 2 under for the round.