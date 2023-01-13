Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Joseph Bramlett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th Bramlett hit his tee shot 338 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 211 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.