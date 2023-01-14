Jordan Spieth shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jordan Spieth hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Spieth hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 3 over for the round.

Spieth tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spieth to 4 over for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 5 over for the round.