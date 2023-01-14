Jonathan Byrd shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jonathan Byrd hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 15th, Byrd's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 third, Byrd chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Byrd hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Byrd at 1 over for the round.