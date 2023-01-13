Jimmy Walker shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jimmy Walker hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 97th at 1 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Walker hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Walker's 123 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to even for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.