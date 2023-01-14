-
Jim Herman shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 13, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Herman makes birdie on No. 18 at Sony Open
In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jim Herman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Herman got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Herman's 146 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Herman hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 second, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Herman had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Herman's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.
