Jesse Mueller putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jesse Mueller hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mueller finished his day tied for 97th at 1 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Jesse Mueller's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mueller reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mueller to 1 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Mueller reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mueller to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Mueller got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Mueller to 1 over for the round.