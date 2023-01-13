Jerry Kelly finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jerry Kelly hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kelly finished his day tied for 89th at even par; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Kelly got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kelly to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Kelly hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Kelly to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kelly reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly to even-par for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Kelly got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kelly to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kelly reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly to even for the round.