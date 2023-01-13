J.T. Poston shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

J.T. Poston hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Poston had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 194-yard par-3 green 11th, Poston suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 3 under for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Poston chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.