J.J. Spaun shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, J.J. Spaun hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Taylor Montgomery; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Spaun's 102 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Spaun had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Spaun chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Spaun hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 6 under for the round.