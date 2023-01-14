-
-
J.J. Spaun shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 13, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 13, 2023
-
Highlights
J.J. Spaun's tee shot to 13 feet sets up birdie at Sony Open
In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, J.J. Spaun hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Taylor Montgomery; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 10th, Spaun's 102 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Spaun had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
After a 350 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Spaun chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Spaun hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 6 under for the round.
-
-