Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Matsuyama's 102 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.