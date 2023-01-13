Hayden Buckley shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hayden Buckley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 4th at 9 under with David Lipsky; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; and Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under.

Buckley got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Buckley's 145 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Buckley had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Buckley hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Buckley's 116 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 6 under for the round.