Harry Higgs putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Sony Open in Hawaii

Harry Higgs hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Harry Higgs had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to even for the round.

Higgs his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.