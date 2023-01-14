Harry Hall shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Harry Hall hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hall finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hall's 81 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Hall's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Hall chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hall to 1 over for the round.

Hall got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to 2 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Hall hit an approach shot from 250 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Hall had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hall had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hall to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hall reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.