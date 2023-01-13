Harrison Endycott comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Harrison Endycott hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Endycott finished his day tied for 137th at 6 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Harrison Endycott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrison Endycott to 1 over for the round.

Endycott got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Endycott to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Endycott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Endycott to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Endycott had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Endycott to 1 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Endycott hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to even for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Endycott chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 1 under for the round.