Harris English finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Harris English hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 228 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, English chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, English's 193 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, English had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, English got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing English to even for the round.