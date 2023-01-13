Greyson Sigg shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Sigg chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sigg had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Sigg missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Sigg to 2 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Sigg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Sigg chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Sigg's 91 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Sigg hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Sigg hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.