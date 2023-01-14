George Markham shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

George Markham hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Markham finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Markham had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Markham to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Markham reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Markham to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Markham had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Markham to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Markham's tee shot went 151 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Markham got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Markham to 1 over for the round.