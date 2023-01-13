Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Gary Woodland in the second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Woodland finished his day tied for 97th at 1 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Gary Woodland's 123 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Woodland hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Woodland had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 5 under for the round.