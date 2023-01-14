Erik Barnes putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Erik Barnes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barnes finished his day tied for 97th at 1 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Erik Barnes hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Erik Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Barnes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

Barnes had a 367-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Barnes's 88 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Barnes's his second shot went 28 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.