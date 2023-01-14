Eric Cole rebounds from poor front in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Eric Cole hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cole finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Eric Cole got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eric Cole to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Cole chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Cole's 92 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 1 under for the round.

Cole hit his tee at the green on the 194-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cole to 2 under for the round.

Cole hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Cole to 3 under for the round.