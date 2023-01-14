Emiliano Grillo shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 97th at 1 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 fourth green, Grillo suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grillo at 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Grillo chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 3 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Grillo had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.