Dylan Wu shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Dylan Wu hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

Wu tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wu to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Wu had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a 359 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Wu chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Wu's 133 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wu had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Wu's 134 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Wu hit his 171 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.