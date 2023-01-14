Doc Redman shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Doc Redman hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a tee shot onto the 194-yard par-3 green 11th, Redman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Redman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 58-foot putt for birdie. This put Redman at 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Redman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Redman at 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.