Denny McCarthy putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 13, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 12th, Denny McCarthy's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even-par for the round.
At the 194-yard par-3 17th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
