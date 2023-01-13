Denny McCarthy putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 12th, Denny McCarthy's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even-par for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.