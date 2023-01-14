Davis Thompson shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Davis Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a 367 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Thompson's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.