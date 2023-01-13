Bogey-free 4-under 66 by David Lipsky in the second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, David Lipsky hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lipsky finished his day tied for 4th at 9 under with Hayden Buckley; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; and Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, David Lipsky's 197 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Lipsky hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lipsky had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.