David Lingmerth putts himself to an even-par second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, David Lingmerth hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, David Lingmerth chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved David Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lingmerth's 89 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Lingmerth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.