David Lingmerth putts himself to an even-par second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 13, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
David Lingmerth nearly holes 50-yard approach shot at Sony Open
In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, David Lingmerth makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, David Lingmerth hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 291 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, David Lingmerth chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved David Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Lingmerth's 89 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.
Lingmerth got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Lingmerth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 third, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.
