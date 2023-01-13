Danny Lee shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Danny Lee hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee hit his tee at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.