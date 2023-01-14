Danny Guise shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Danny Guise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Guise finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Guise's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Guise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Guise to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 first, Guise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Guise to 2 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Guise hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Guise to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Guise had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Guise to 2 over for the round.