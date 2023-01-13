Corey Conners posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Corey Conners hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and finished the round bogey free. Conners finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 11th, Corey Conners missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Corey Conners to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Conners had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Conners's 151 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.