Cole Hammer shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Cole Hammer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Hammer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hammer's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 2 under for the round.

Hammer hit his tee at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hammer to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hammer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 4 under for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Hammer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 5 under for the round.

Hammer tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hammer to 4 under for the round.

Hammer got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hammer to 4 under for the round.