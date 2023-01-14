Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day in 140th at 7 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Bezuidenhout had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.