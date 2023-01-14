-
Chris Kirk shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 13, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Chris Kirk's interview after Round 2 of the Sony Open
Following his second-round 65 at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Chris Kirk talks about his round and his perspective on life.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chris Kirk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Kirk's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Kirk had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kirk's 90 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Kirk had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.
