  • Chris Kirk shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • Following his second-round 65 at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Chris Kirk talks about his round and his perspective on life.
    Interviews

    Chris Kirk's interview after Round 2 of the Sony Open

    Following his second-round 65 at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Chris Kirk talks about his round and his perspective on life.