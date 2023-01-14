Chris Kirk shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chris Kirk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kirk's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Kirk had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kirk's 90 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Kirk had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.