Chez Reavie putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chez Reavie hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Chez Reavie got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chez Reavie to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Reavie hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.